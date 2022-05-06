Mauna Kea Protectors Oppose New Bill

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Protectors of Mauna Kea fear the new Authority will be less accountable handling the Mauna outside of the land trust.
MAUNA KEA-- It's unclear exactly who at all supports the bill passed by the legislature to create a "Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority." The bill is currently awaiting its fate on the Governor's desk.
The bill is opposed by DLNR, UH and now the Protectors of Mauna Kea who stopped construction of the controversial 30 Meter telescope in 2019.
All entities fear less accountability and vague details about the conservancy of the Mauna.
The arrest of 38 of the protectors in 2019 including Aunty Maxine Kahaulelio hasn't stood in the way either. She was found not guilty of an "obstruction charge," even when the younger generation offered to step up.
"So much love and aloha. But we told them no. Stay back. This is not your time," Aunty Maxine told KITV.
At the base of the mountain, signs still remain of the Protectors of Mauna Kea,
who were joined by thousands across the world to amplify the message.
"That people have to understand Mount Fuji Japan is sacred. Himalayas for the Tibetans. Every place on the world has a Mauna. They have their sacred mountain. Why can't we have ours?," Aunty Maxine asks, "Given to us as a makana, a gift, a treasure that we should not destroy. But people get other ideas."
The latest idea is the "Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority" working in conjunction with UH to manage the land.
Others, including DLNR- and even UH, criticize the bill for being overly broad and rushed. Still unresolved for the Protectors, the larger symbolism of the Mauna and its importance to the Hawaiian people.
Aunty Maxine concluded, "We listened to our ancestors, we took the path again and took the lead. We gonna pau pretty soon. We gonna die. Now another generation, we take the lead. And you know what, it's going to happen. It's going to happen."