Maui's Deer Task Force fears explosion of deer due to drought

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui farmers, ranchers, and residents are concerned about an explosion of deer in urban areas of the island due to the drought. It's an old problem that's hitting new heights.
Maui's afternoon rush hour on Thursday got an unexpected sight -- a deer, just lying in the middle of the road.
Kahului resident Chana Dudoit saw it.
"It was amazing to see an axis deer in downtown Kahului. We've been living here for ten or 12 years and I've never seen it on the street in Kahului!" Dudoit said.
Maui and the other islands in the county have long had a deer overpopulation problem, but it seems to be getting worse lately.
"Now they're coming out to look for food and water. I'm guessing we're going to see a lot more interactions in the summer," Dudoit said.
"It's about 10,000 deer a year we need to cull so we can keep the population level," she said, while ticking off a list of the current deer populations per island, according to a recent survey: 65,000 on Maui Island, 35,000 on Lana'i, and over 60,000 on Moloka'i.
Sugimura rounds up what the task force is doing so far: It's worked with large landowners to map where they need to put up fences; is supporting a farm bill in the Legislature to get federal funding; and she says the state is working to create agreements with large landowners to give hunters permission to go in and hunt.
The task force is also tracking and supporting Mayor Michael Victorino's $1.5 million budget amendment to allocate money for this. That's up for a council hearing Mar. 29.
Lastly, Sugimura is hoping more Maui restaurants will serve venison dishes, like what Ka'anapali Beach Hotel's Huihui restaurant is doing. It's a multi pronged approach to get what she calls the "Deer Devastation" under control.