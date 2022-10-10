 Skip to main content
Maui Teen Killed by Wrong Way Driver on way to Grand Canyon

  • 0
A wrong way driver north of Phoenix took the lives of 3 college students

The three women were on their way to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon.
College student from Maui dies in crash due to wrong way driver

Hunter Kinohi Balberdi was one of three college suitemates who died after their vehicle was struck by a wrong way driver on an Arizona highway.

NEW RIVER, AZ -- People from Hawaii to Arizona are mourning the loss of a young Maui woman who was going to college on the mainland.

