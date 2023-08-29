Maui Restauranteur Relocates Displaced Workers To Oahu

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING THE AFTERNOON HIGH TIDES
TODAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours during the daily peak tides today.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to 6 to 9 feet late
tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and very dry
weather could produce critical fire weather conditions Thursday.
It is important to note that the winds for this event WILL NOT be
comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event, where wind
gusts of over 60 mph were observed.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest wind gusts will be downwind of higher terrain.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dan Camaya worked at Prison Street Pizza in Lahaina for more than 7 years. Along with sister property Serpico's in Pukalani he's put in almost 15 years for Charles "Hatch" Clarke's Maui restaurants. When asked to help open up Repetti's in Hawaii Kai, for Dan it wasn't even a question.
“He asked me if I can be here for about a year,” said Camaya, who has been with Repetti’s since it opened at the end of 2022. “We left it at that part at that time until now. And that's what I'm doing.”
“This was a temporary thing for him,” said Clarke, who is far more known by his nickname Hatch. “He's got family in Maui so (after getting Repetti’s opened) then he was gonna go back.”
But with Prison Street falling to the fires, there's no longer a ‘there’ for Dan to go back to work. So Hatch has assured Dan he can stay with working at Repetti's as long as he needs to. And stay on the payroll.
“Dan is probably the epitome of a trusted worker, total professional and, you know, the best guy you could possibly ever have in that spot,” added Hatch. “So we will do whatever we can for him and for the rest of our employees.”
For Dan, it's a major source of security and one less thing to worry about.
“I'm still coping, even though I'm far,” Camaya admitted. “I'm here, but I still have family over there in Maui. My mother and my brother and sisters.”
Another Lahaina employee has just arrived on Oahu who will also work at Repetti's in the coming days. It's clear that Hatch knows how dire things are on Maui - now and for the foreseable future. Despite losing money at Serpico’s right now, he’s still managing to keep on his full staff.
“I think I'm fortunate, you know, I'm like 63 I'm kind of was cruising towards retirement,” said Hatch. “I just worry about all these other people here that, you know, this whole Maui, economy for people to live and to work and to have a, a life here. How is that gonna, play out? You've just, you know, taken away, you know, the main factor of our economy of Maui is based on tourism and, you know, that's obviously decimated right now.”