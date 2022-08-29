Maui residents weigh in on plan to charge visitors for parking

As Maui County officials iron out a proposal to charge visitors for parking at certain beach parks, some residents are questioning whether the plan would directly mitigate congestion, which it aims to do.
The first phase of the Park Maui program would roll establish a fee for tourists at popular spots in South Maui, including the Kama'ole Parks and Ulua Beach.
Bud Pikrone, General Manager of the Wailea Community Association, claimed Kama'ole simply does not have enough parking stalls.
Under a partnership with the county, the association maintains and patrols five beach parks in Wailea, including Ulua. According to Pikrone, parking at the park is not much of a problem.
"We very seldom see, even in high periods, that there aren't any spaces. If there is...my patrol tells us there's maybe a five minute wait," Pikrone added.
"I know that this is a key to control or take back the beach, as has been said, and that's what I'm concerned with is, we're going to create a 'us versus them.'"
Others, however, consider the project a much-needed solution to tackle overcrowding due to the high volume of tourists on the island.
"We really need to have our residents' quality of life be a priority and be the most important thing in anything moving forward," Maui resident Kai Nishiki said.
The second phase of the project would charge both tourists and residents in business areas across Lahaina and Wailuku -- but the first two hours would be free for locals.
Some suggested the project should target other areas first.
"I do think that over Wailuku, Pa'ia shuld be a priority because I do think Pa'ia would be a better revenue source with all the tourists in the area," resident Tiare Lawrence said.
Emily Kwatinetz of consulting firm Dixon Resources Unlimited, which is helping to manage the project, responded, "while we would love to get started in all those places, we need to start small and adapt the program over time."
The company is considering to enforce the fees by scanning driver's licenses.
About 65 people attended a public meeting to provide feedback on the project. Most of the attendees believed having a Valley Isle zip code should qualify someone as a resident, while others argued for a Hawai'i zip code.
Revenue would go towards county improvements and Lawrence felt the money should be allocated towards improving and restoring culturally significant sites, such as the Moku'ula fishpond in Lahaina.
"Even just at our county beach parks like with native plantings and just doing more in that sense, I think that this would make Park Maui even more special," Lawrence said.
Project leaders plan to roll out the first phase of the program next year.