Maui police increase patrols along Maui Veterans Highway following Kihei shooting

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north in Maalaea Bay.
Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) - Maui police are increasing ATV and vehicle patrols along Maui Veterans Highway after a 66-year-old man was shot Wednesday in Kihei.
MPD said this comes amid reports of ongoing trespassing, poaching, and night hunting in the area.
Police say the shooting happened on Maui Veterans Highway, near Mile Marker five.
Officers saw a bullet hole on the drivers side window, and discovered the man in the driver's seat had a gunshot wound to his head.
Police say the man's wife, and three teenagers were also in the car.
So far no arrests have been made, but police believe there's no threat to the public at this time.
"The reason why we felt that it was safe to open the highway was we didn't have any other evidence at that time or at this time, to say that there's an individual at large or that risk is still posing a threat to the community. Because of that we made the determination." explained Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
MPD says the victim remains in critical yet stable condition at Maui Memorial Hospital.