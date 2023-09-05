 Skip to main content
Maui and Kauai paramedics warn of decline in services after AMR contract not renewed

HONOLULU (KITV4) – American Medical Response, the company that has provided emergency medical services for Maui and Kauai for decades, just learned that they weren't selected for renewal when their contract ends this year.

The development spurred a joint response from members of the Kauai and Maui Paramedics associations.  In a letter sent to congressional officials and media outlets, association leadership details what they fear will turn into a decline in emergency service on those islands.  AMR currently provides advanced life support (ALS) on 100% of 911 calls, but the newly awarded contract allows that competing provider to respond to emergency calls without any assurance or the same level of service.

