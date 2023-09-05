Maui and Kauai paramedics warn of decline in services after AMR contract not renewed

HONOLULU (KITV4) – American Medical Response, the company that has provided emergency medical services for Maui and Kauai for decades, just learned that they weren't selected for renewal when their contract ends this year.
The development spurred a joint response from members of the Kauai and Maui Paramedics associations. In a letter sent to congressional officials and media outlets, association leadership details what they fear will turn into a decline in emergency service on those islands. AMR currently provides advanced life support (ALS) on 100% of 911 calls, but the newly awarded contract allows that competing provider to respond to emergency calls without any assurance or the same level of service.
“A BLS ambulance or basic life support ambulance arrives at your doorstep and they can provide you with ventilations, chest compressions and defibrillation,” as explained by Donovan Keliipuleole, President of the Maui County Paramedics Association. “Then they will transport you to the emergency room for definitive care. As opposed to an ALS or advanced life support ambulance. We're basically bringing you a version of an emergency room to your doorstep, at your bedside in the middle of the night - wherever it may be. We can secure an airway, we can start an intravenous line and give life sustaining medications.”
AMR, who has had the contract in Maui and Kauai for 44 years, was stunned to receive the news and they plan to challenge the decision.
“We plan to protest,” said Speedy Bailey, Regional Director for AMR. “In fact, we filed a protest today because we firmly believe that this is not a decision in the best interest of the state. We provide, we provide this service without issue without problem. For, for greater than four decades, the men and women, the medics and EMTs on our team at American response have provided all of these services.”
Scheduled to take effect at the end of 2023, the 4-year contracts for Kauai and Maui have a combined value of over $91 million.
The Hawaii Department of Health issued the following message to KITV4:
The Department of Health (DOH) has received from American Medical Response timely submitted protests concerning the non-selection of AMR for award of contracts pursuant to RFP No. HTH-730-2-23 and RFP No. HTH-730-1-23 regarding Comprehensive Emergency Medical Services for 911 Ground Ambulance Transport for the counties of Maui and Kauai, respectively, that were issued by its Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch.
The filing of these protests triggers suspension of any further action on contract award and execution until a disposition is made of the protests. Until that time, DOH is unable to provide comment or other information regarding the RFPs and protests.