Maui Healthcare workers continue to strike

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)--Last week, more than 500 Unite Pubic Workers including nurse's aids, respiratory therapists, cooks, and housekeepers went on strike.
Since then, Maui Health has posted job openings to temporarily fill the absences. The pay is listed at 27 to 32 dollars an hour, which UPW says is double what its workers are asking for.
State director for UPW, Kalani Werner, says the new job postings are attracting workers from the mainland. He says workers already in Maui who are ready to work should be the priority.
"Why not just pay your employees and keep a happy morale in your hospital versus brining in outside sources and spending more resources brining them in. If its pride or a tactic that they think they have the upper hand shame on the pay what we're asking which is no where near that amount" shares Werner.
A nurse at Maui Memorial Medical Center says the hospital is suffering from the lack of staff.
"Today at the hospital-I saw garbage bags overflowing in halls, surgical instruments sitting around that no one was aware of how to process, empty oxygen tanks no one knew how to refill, surgeries being done without proper staff out of desperation""
UPW says they are ready to negotiate but haven't heard anything back from Maui Health.
Maui Health and UPW will begin negations with a federal mediator on March 6th. Werner says this is a positive step forward.