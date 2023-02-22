Maui healthcare workers are on strike hoping to receive higher wages

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Nearly 500 Maui healthcare workers apart of the union, United Public Workers, are on strike. They're asking for higher paying wages, better benefits and safer working conditions.
This strike comes after workers turned down Maui Health's latest and best offer. Negotiants have been going on for 9 months now.
Workers apart of the strike include nurse's aids, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, and cooks at Maui Health.
These employees work at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community hospital.
The strike comes after employees feeling the contract negotiation wasn't meeting their demands. They are asking for higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions.
ICU nurse aid at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Allen Moreno, says he is struggling to make ends meet. He is currently working three jobs to support his family.
"The cost of living is incredibly high, inflation has hit us all very deep in our pockets, everyone in the organization has felt it and we're now at a point where we're trying to negotiate a better pay for ourself or otherwise people leave" shares Moreno.
Registered nurse, Brenna Rawls, says Maui Memorial is already understaffed. She says she stands in support of the strikers, but says patients will suffer from their absence. Nurses will have to do jobs such as housekeeping which takes away from their primary job of helping patients in need.
"We totally support them in this the employees who have gone on strike are the backbone of the hospital and vital in it running safely and patients getting care they need" shares Rawls.
The absence of thee employees could affect patients receiving care.
"We don't want to be out here we don't want to make anyone suffer we're here to save lives. We'd rather be in that building than out here believe it or not and I think everyone feels that in their heart and mind" says Moreno.
Maui Health says it has a contingency plan in place to reduce any potential disruption to patient care and operations. It says it will add staffing to ensure patient's needs are met.
Moreno says he hopes this strike not only helps out his fellow employees but future healthcare workers too.
"For new employees to come here and want to work her because they know the culture is good and they're taking care of their employees."
Workers are hoping an agreement is made soon so they can return back to work and continue serving the community.