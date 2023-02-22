 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Maui healthcare workers are on strike hoping to receive higher wages

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui healthcare workers on strike

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Nearly 500 Maui healthcare workers apart of the union, United Public Workers, are on strike. They're asking for higher paying wages, better benefits and safer working conditions. 

This strike comes after workers turned down Maui Health's latest and best offer. Negotiants have been going on for 9 months now. 

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

An error occurred