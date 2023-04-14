Maui halau makes Merrie Monarch debut

HILO, HAWAI'I (KITV-4) -- Having the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition is an honor in and of itself regardless of whether you win, because halau need to be invited to enter.
Once Kumu hula Uluwehi Guerrero of Maui got word his group, Halau Hula Kauluokala could compete, "already like the next day I started preparation because it's my first time and I wanted to be prepared," Guerrero said.
Needing no introduction, Guerrero is a renowned musician and kumu hula. While Guerrero has helped other halau compete, including singing for some performances, he never entered as a kumu himself.
"It's been an incredible journey for us," Guerrero recalled.
The grueling, months-long journey marks a significant milestone for the halau’s youngest competitor, 14-year-old Madison Kalawai’a, who just made the minimum age requirement to run as a Merrie Monarch dancer.
"It's just awesome like I can't explain it," Kalawai'a laughed.
While the young 'olapa (hula dancer) was at a loss for words, her dancing speaks for itself. Kalawai'a admitted she's nervous to take the stage along with her 11 other halau members Friday for the first night of group competition featuring kahiko, or traditional hula.
"But I think that once I get on that stage I think I'm going to be super confident," Kalawai'a predicted.
"I think that that's what you have to have, you have to be really excited and have confidence and really just feel like you own that stage and be yourself and don't let anything get in the way."
Truly embodying the saying "'a'a i ka hula, waiho i ka hilahila ma ka hale," it was clear hours before the contest Kalawai'a would leave her shyness at home. She was ready to dance.
Kalawai'a will be dancing in front of the watchful eyes of seven hula masters judging the competition.
A former judge himself, kumu hula Kawaikapuokalani Hewett explained how the panel observes the performances, saying, "the judge is looking at the creativity of the kumu hula. There are steps, the hehi 'ana o ka wawae, they have the kuhikuhi o ka lima, the motions, They have the costumes."
The competition is scheduled to continue on Saturday with 'auana, or modern dancing, followed by the awards ceremony.