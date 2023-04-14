 Skip to main content
Maui halau makes Merrie Monarch debut

HILO, HAWAI'I (KITV-4) -- Having the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition is an honor in and of itself regardless of whether you win, because halau need to be invited to enter. 

Once Kumu hula Uluwehi Guerrero of Maui got word his group, Halau Hula Kauluokala could compete, "already like the next day I started preparation because it's my first time and I wanted to be prepared," Guerrero said. 

