Maui firefighter critically injured shows movement, opens eyes, family says

Feb 2, 2023

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The family of a Maui firefighter fighting for his life after getting swept into a storm drain, said he's showing promising signs of recovery.According to a website for 24-year-old Treʻ Evans-Dumaran, he remains on a ventilator, but moved his foot, opened his eyes, and even gave a thumbs up on Thursday.His family is encouraging people to donate blood, which Tre' needs in order to keep oxygen in his body while his lungs work to come back.His family set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000.It's now raised more than $104,000.