Maui Film Festival Wraps 5 Nights of Cinema Under the Stars

KAHULUI-- Sunday evening marks the final night of the 23rd Maui Film Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.
KITV4 has been covering the event with presenter Malika Dudley presenting the awards for this year's 'Rising Star' honorees.
For the last several years, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center has hosted Cinema Under the Stars, allowing locals to watch films from the comfort of a lounge chair or on a blanket on the lawn.
Audiences were treated to five nights of cinema screenings. The festival also features music, hula and festival tributes.
"Of all the mediums of, like, film and television. I love film. Cinema is my favorite," honoree Annie Gonzalez told Malika Dudley, "I love TV, I really do. But there's something about sitting in the theater, shutting out the world, and immersing yourself in this reality that so many people came together to create just for you. That's magical."
Gonazlez can currently be seen in the film 'Flamin' Hot' which tells the story of how a janitor invented the Cheetos flavor.
This year's program featured films originating from as far off as Australia and France.
"We're a festival committed to compassionate vision and life-affirming storytelling, festival founder Barry Rivers told KITV4, "What that means for us is showing people things that really matter in this world and just shows them something that is worth learning about, knowing about."
This year there are some technical upgrades.
"The higher resolution screen, it's brand new and it just has a great looking picture on it," technical director Lou Diliberto said, "It's more resolution to it, like I said, and it's just a lot brighter too. I mean, in full sunlight, you can see it perfectly."
Organizers told KITV4 they looked at over a thousand films in order to select the 11 features that would screen this year.
Also this year, 65 other films are being screened virtually through the festival through the month of July on the Maui Film Festival website.