Maui crews restoring coral on yacht damaged reef

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Over 200 pieces of coral were collected to be rehabilitated and attached to the reef at Honolua Bay.
HONOLUA BAY (KITV4) -- "There is a lot of damage down there at the moment," Chanel Browne of the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute lamented, "While going out there, there is some obvious coral damage."
When the yacht went down, it may have marked the end of part of the story. But back where it was towed off the reef, debris and broken coral littered the vicinity.
"Obviously, straight from shore, it goes back maybe about 100 feet, where the boat was dragged. And in that path, there is some rubble, some coral fragments and large coral colonies that were broken off," Browne told KITV4.
Dr. Rob Toonen of the UH Hawai'i Institute of Marine Biology said, "The best thing we can do is get into the water right away and reattach those big old corals because that is the reproductive efforts for the future of that reef area- to get those things stabilized to glue them back down and prevent them from dying."
Time was of the essence for dive teams from both DLNR and the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute.
In Honolua Bay, near 200 coral fragments have been collected to be nurtured in the Marine Institute's land-based coral lab.
"We'll actually micro-frag the coral, and they'll be placed on plugs or plates for the duration of their time with us," Browne explained, "In that time, we can actually grow them quicker than if we were to kind of just grow the coral on its own, which is what would happen naturally out in the ocean. By using the micro-fragging process, we're actually able to grow it about 40% faster."
The smaller pieces will undergo a longer rehab process and be reattached in six to eight months, whereas the four to five larger colonies will be attached with temporary zip ties and epoxy until it cures.
Hawaii, much like Australia, is on the forefront in the field of coral restoration.
"A lot of our coastal roads, a lot of our coastal infrastructure, our HICO power plants, our runways at the airport, all of these things are protected from storm surge by coral reefs," Dr. Toonen explained.
"And as we lose that, those waves start coming right up on shore, they start taking up that infrastructure, we start losing houses, we start losing roads, and that's a real problem," he said.