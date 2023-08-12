 Skip to main content
Maui County to offer hundreds of temporary housing within a few days

KAHULUI (KITV) -- There's a need for housing on Maui. The governor said on Saturday, an assessment of West Maui found the fire damaged 2,200 structures, 86% of those were residential. Losses are estimated at $6 billion. Friday night, 418 people were sheltered. But there's a plan to help and it'll happen soon.

The state and county put together a Temporary Housing Task Force. It's secured 1,000 rooms already.

