Maui County to offer hundreds of temporary housing within a few days.

KAHULUI (KITV) -- There's a need for housing on Maui. The governor said on Saturday, an assessment of West Maui found the fire damaged 2,200 structures, 86% of those were residential. Losses are estimated at $6 billion. Friday night, 418 people were sheltered. But there's a plan to help and it'll happen soon.
The state and county put together a Temporary Housing Task Force. It's secured 1,000 rooms already.
Governor Josh Green said, "Five hundred rooms will go to families displaced because of the terrible fire, 500 rooms will go to support initially. After that, [we'll work on] long term rentals."
Green says the state and federal government and nonprofits will cover the cost. "Without stable power it will likely be tomorrow [Sunday] or Monday when we see the largest number of people get into housing," he detailed.
Federal agencies remind people - they're there to help. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell prompted, "To those of you who have not registered yet for FEMA assistance, I strongly encourage you to do so. Contact your insurance company and then go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 1-800-621-3362, or find us at the shelters. We have people walking around in FEMA shirts to help you register. If you registered and still have questions, just ask."
U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said her agency could "provide not only support for small businesses, as our agency name would suggest, but also to the communities they serve. Their employees, customers, the entire community."
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen says the government is working on long term needs. "We're in a long road to recovery, but I assure you we will recover, working together."