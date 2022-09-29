 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maui County seeking applicants for County Boards and Commissions positions

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui parks events

Maui residents seeking careers in public service are invited to apply for a variety of volunteer positions with the Maui County Boards and Commissions. 

Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor, confirmed by the Maui County Council and have terms lasting two to five years. Citizens serve as volunteers and provide important public service for Maui County government. Volunteers are reimbursed for allowable travel expenses.

Download PDF Maui County Boards and Commissions application information
The Maui Police Department is launching a new technology to better connect callers with dispatch
Registration now open for 2023 Maui 5K Run for Fitness

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred