Maui County identify two more fire victims

People looking down to downtown Lahaina from Lahaina Bypass in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 13.
Assignment Editor/Digital Producer
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - County of Maui officials released two more names of people who died in the Maui wildfires.
On August 26, 2023, it is confirmed the following individuals have been identified and next of kin notified:
The current statistics stand at:
Total fatalities: 115
Individuals identified, the family notified: 40
Individuals identified, family not located/notified: 8
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.