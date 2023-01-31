Maui County Council faces criticism over public testimony procedure

Changes are coming to Maui County Council meetings after last week's 15-hour marathon conference frustrated testifiers.
Many felt they were not offered a fair opportunity to have their voices be heard during the meeting that started Friday morning and ended at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
"You guys just went vote on shutting us up. We not going shut up," one testifier yelled after the council moved not to allow the public to testify on any agenda item at the beginning of the meeting.
Instead, the council accepted testimony item by item.
"This had the effect of basically stifling testimony and keeping people hostage to the chamber or to their laptop and it wasn't a pleasant experience for anyone," said Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who voted in favor of allowing testimony at the beginning.
Many complained about having to wait for their agenda item to come up before they could testify because they already took time off from work to attend or watch.
"We know that the legislation and all the information that comes with that can be lengthy and some members may not be inclined to go through that. So that makes public testimony even more important," said Trinette Furtado, who testified during Friday's meeting.
Council newcomer Nohe 'U'u-Hodgins acknowledged the public's frustration, adding, "I understand that the public was upset and I heard them, so I think we can make some decisions to accommodate moving forward."
Councilmember Alice Lee, who was re-elected as council chair during the overnight meeting, said it's easier to accommodate testifiers before and throughout a council committee meeting because there are about three to four items.
Full council meetings, by contrast, typically list about 50 to 60 items.
Moving forward, Lee promised she will limit the number of agenda items for future meetings to about 20 to 25, "so we can provide opportunities for people to testify at the beginning if they wish, or to testify as items come up throughout the meeting. Either way."
Lee said testifiers will be offered both options during the council's next meeting on Friday.