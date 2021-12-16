Maui BWS lifts its boil water advisory for some Upcountry areas; other residents should continue to boil water until further notice

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 545 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 231 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the western
half of Oahu north of the Ewa Plain. Rain was falling at a
rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour in the wettest locations.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waipio, Waianae, Schofield Barracks, Waialua, Nanakuli,
Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Haleiwa, Mililani, Kunia, Makakilo,
Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Lualualei, Makaha, Maili, Makua
Valley, Mokuleia and Whitmore Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 545 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 351 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
Oahu northwest of a line from Kaneohe to Honolulu
International Airport. Additional heavy showers in the Kaiwi
Channel are poised to move across southeast Oahu. Rain was
falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour across the
wettest areas.
- This Flood Advisory includes the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
UPDATE: BWS has lifted their boil water advisory, however; some upcountry areas, are still being advised to continue boiling water as a precaution while department personnel continue to test water samples and continue flushing and clearing waterlines.
The boil water advisory has been lifted for the following areas:
Upper Olinda and Upper Piiholo road
Upper Kimo Drive
Crater Road
Alae Place
Kamila Street
Pulehu Iki Road
Residences above Kekaulike Avenue, but residents of Waipoli Road are advised to continue boiling water before consumption as a precaution.
---
MAUI (KITV4) - The Maui County Department of Water Supply is advising Upper Kula residents and businesses from Crater Road to Kanaio to boil the water before consumption after E-Coli bacteria was detected.
The trace amounts of E Coli were detected within 24 hours, and out of an abundance of caution, residents are being advised to boil water.
The impacted areas includes residents and businesses from Crater Road to Kanaio. If you live in this area boil your water for a minute then let it cool down before using or use bottled water.
The County has placed potable water tankers located at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road at Kula Highway, and Bully’s Burgers while it works to flush waterlines.
For more information, contact the DWS 24-hour service line at 808-270-7633 for water service problems.