Maui Businesses Still Await Grants

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui Business Recovery Meeting (Courtesy Javier Barberi/Down The Hatch)

Many Maui businesses have still not received any indication when that money is coming.

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- A week ago today, businesses affected by the Lahaina fires were in a closed door meeting with all levels of government disaster recovery. During that meeting, impacted business owners were told that grants of 10 to 20000 dollars were on the way - a note confirmed by Governor Green in his State address last Friday.

"The reason to get a $10,000 or $20,000 grant, not a loan, is to give them a breather for these 30 days," said Governor Green after his report on recovery 30 days after the Lahaina fires. "As you know, I just announced that we're going to be reopening on October 8th for travel to the entirety of Maui and the rest of Hawaii of course is open. So we're expecting to see people start coming back, which is hopefully going to be a bridge for them."

