Maui Businesses Still Await Grants

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- A week ago today, businesses affected by the Lahaina fires were in a closed door meeting with all levels of government disaster recovery. During that meeting, impacted business owners were told that grants of 10 to 20000 dollars were on the way - a note confirmed by Governor Green in his State address last Friday.
"The reason to get a $10,000 or $20,000 grant, not a loan, is to give them a breather for these 30 days," said Governor Green after his report on recovery 30 days after the Lahaina fires. "As you know, I just announced that we're going to be reopening on October 8th for travel to the entirety of Maui and the rest of Hawaii of course is open. So we're expecting to see people start coming back, which is hopefully going to be a bridge for them."
Now a week since that meeting, no information on those grants has been made available leaving business owners still in the dark. Javier Barberi lost his seafood restaurant on Front Street, Down The Hatch. While in theory he has 3 other properties where employees could work, they continue to wait for answers, and wait to get back to business.
"We're on the hook right now for rent at Mala and a restaurant in Honokawai called Pizza Paradiso," said Barberi. "And we opened it, but it's just terribly slow up there. It's like a ghost town and we are on the hook for rent. And if you ask me for rent, I don't have money to pay their rent. Eventually, you're gonna evict me."
And as each day passes, he still has no answers for his employees - Some who have run out of time.
"I have so many employees that they're like, 'oh, I'm moving, I'm having a going away dinner tonight. It's Wednesday. Alex and Alex from Serbia are moving to Chicago. And it breaks my heart that I have to say goodbye to them. I wish I could say 'Go there work hard, save some money and come back in three months". I wish I could say that, but I can't because I have no idea when that's gonna happen."
We've been able to learn that part of that distribution will be handled by Maui Economic Opportunity who responded with this official statement:
Maui Economic Opportunity is awaiting approval of the funding for the small business grant program to get the program underway. MEO would be handling businesses under $600,000; another agency would handle the larger businesses. Basically, MEO's Business Development Center is ready to get the program running soon after receiving the funding.
We've also reached out to the two other entities we've learned are part of this grant process. No response yet from the non profit Maui Economic Development Board. Meanwhile, the State's Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism said they don't expect to have any answers until next week.