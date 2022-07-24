 Skip to main content
Master sommelier worries wine popularity on decline in Hawaii

Chuck Furuya, master sommelier

 By Diane Ako

Is Hawaii's wine industry suffering a setback? That's what the island's original master sommelier thinks. Chuck Furuya says he's noticed anecdotally the changes in trends in alcohol consumption. "I notice with my son Kale, who is in his 30s, most of his friends drink liquor. A distant second is beer. A distant third is wine. If we don't do something about it, what's going to happen to wine in ten years?"

Could his fears be founded? Probably not, according to alcohol distributor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Executive vice president Warren Shon admits, "Through the last couple years we've had a lot of upside down. There's still a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace right now."

