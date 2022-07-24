Master sommelier worries wine popularity on decline in Hawaii

Is Hawaii's wine industry suffering a setback? That's what the island's original master sommelier thinks. Chuck Furuya says he's noticed anecdotally the changes in trends in alcohol consumption. "I notice with my son Kale, who is in his 30s, most of his friends drink liquor. A distant second is beer. A distant third is wine. If we don't do something about it, what's going to happen to wine in ten years?"
Could his fears be founded? Probably not, according to alcohol distributor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Executive vice president Warren Shon admits, "Through the last couple years we've had a lot of upside down. There's still a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace right now."
Shon says Furuya has a point. Wine consumption is down lately. But so are all alcohols; blame COVID. "Retail business has gone in one direction. There's been growth during the pandemic. On the flip side, the restaurants and bars with limited capacity and shutdowns, they've had the most difficult road," he points out.
But he's optimistic about the future. Shon says, "The good news is things are starting to turn. We're welcoming more visitors to the islands. Restaurants are open at full capacity right now. All those bode well for the industry as a whole."
Furuya hears that, but isn't one to say "que Syrah Syrah." This is why he co-hosts a video podcast with Kale. They're "partners in wine." The elder Furuya's goal: "What can we say, what can we do, what can we show, so it might perk interest in someone of his generation to try wines?"
The two collaborate weekly on new episodes for the "Uncorked" vlog. Furuya signs out of his first episode saying, "Aloha everybody. I'm just playing around. I want to make wine fun."
Fun... and popular again. You might say, where there's a wine there's a way.