Master artisans show wares at Merrie Monarch Festival

HILO (KITV4) -- The expansive parking lot for the Civic Auditorium and Stadium was packed Wednesday night for the Hoike, the non-competitive portion of the Merry Monarch Festival. While a tribute to Hulu Kumu Johnny Lum Ho played out at the Edith Kanakeole Stadium in the evening, most of the day Wednesday, it was all about the Arts and Crafts Fair.
"Oh, it's exciting. Everybody's here early, and they're buying up everything, and they're spend, spend, spend," Elena Nagamine of Ah Lan's lei stand told KITV4.
The Merrie Monarch Arts and Crafts Fair at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium runs from 9 a.m. when the doors open, to 5 p.m. through Saturday, April 16.
The hall is filled with live music, artisans and masters of their craft, featuring more than 150 vendors. Admission is free. "All the best vendors in all of Hawaii and the arts that they do [are here]," one craftsman described it all to KITV4.
"So when you come here to Merrie Monarch, and that's the really important part, is you get to see the best of what Hawaii has to offer," feather work craftsman Rick San Nicolas added.
"It's just a happier time," street musician Steve Hilderbrand said, "There's not that much traffic usually, but it's Merrie Monarch Week in Hilo. Hello! Plenty of traffic, so I'm playing my Hawaiian music for all the people." Hilderbrand plays a single string bass attacked to a steel bucket.
In all, those local and those in for the festivities told KITV4 they are thrilled to see the Merrie Monarch Festival 100% back in action.
"I'll tell you what, as soon as they opened the doors and there were like 800 people that walked in, that's how important it is to Hawaii. Is that everybody was ready for it to come back with no restrictions (and you know and people are being careful) but I think it's really good that we're back together," San Nicolas said.
"Everybody has been waiting for that and now we're now we're back," Tita Aiwohi described how the four days of the festival is the only time she brings out her heke gourd drums , "I'm old school, no social media, instagram, I don't have it. I've been doing Merrie Monarch for 23 years. It's almost like family."
Artisans told KITV4 that 2023 marks the first year the full festival program feels like it has returned, since 2019 before COVID disrupted the event.
KITV4 will bring you coverage from Hilo over the next couple of as the Merrie Monarch festival continues.