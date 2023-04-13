 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Master artisans show wares at Merrie Monarch Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
Masters of their craft kick off arts & crafts fair

Rick San Nicolas exhibits his traditional feather work pieces at the Arts & Crafts fair.

HILO (KITV4) -- The expansive parking lot for the Civic Auditorium and Stadium was packed Wednesday night for the Hoike, the non-competitive portion of the Merry Monarch Festival. While a tribute to Hulu Kumu Johnny Lum Ho played out at the Edith Kanakeole Stadium in the evening, most of the day Wednesday, it was all about the Arts and Crafts Fair.

"Oh, it's exciting. Everybody's here early, and they're buying up everything, and they're spend, spend, spend," Elena Nagamine of Ah Lan's lei stand told KITV4.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred