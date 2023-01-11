Massive swell attracts thousands to Oahu's North Shore

Ocean Safety says lifeguards made more than 2,200 preventative actions on the Oahu's North shore Wednesday.
And though the Eddie would not go, the people would.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots. * WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas of Maui County and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL... An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and when mooring or launching vessels.
Droves gathering at Waimea Bay to take in the sights and sounds of the first big swell of the season.
"We see some pretty big waves in our rivers in Idaho," explained visitor, Greta Surkamer. "But this is just nothing in comparison. It's mind-blowing."
An estimated 20-25 foot sets hit the shorelines.
Tourists and locals alike enamored the massive walls of water.
"I mean it's getting huge," gushed amateur surfer "Joe-mo". "Just being able to watch and learn and get a shot at something like that-- it's like the Superbowl. It's like the surfing Superbowl."
Despite the disappointment of the Eddie’s cancellation, it was still a show within a show.
Big name riders still taking to the lineup.
" Definitely an honor to be sitting on the shoulder and hanging out. Saw John John [Florence] , Koa [Rothman]-- and Peter Mill just paddled out, one of my all time favorite humans in the whole world."
Still with the heightened conditions, a warning came from the professionals.
"I mean-- know your limits," admitted big wave professional Koa Rothman. "But it's hard to tell that to people because they think this is their limit. There's a lot of people who-- really I'd say-- shouldn't be out there."
Ocean Safety very diligent in keeping folks where they needed to be.
On beach signage And frequent updates from the tower, minimizing the number of incidents and ensuring resources were readily available.
"The lifeguards down here at Waimea Bay have signs posted everywhere," explained Ocean Safety, Rescue Craft Operator, Cullin Chestnut. "And then they use caution tape to corral people away from the shoreline."
That high surf advisory in effect in areas throughout the state through the end of the day today Thursday.
Sights are set for January 22 for another swell big enough to hold The Eddie.
Multimedia Journalist
Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.
