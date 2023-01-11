 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

Massive swell attracts thousands to Oahu's North Shore

  • Updated
  • 0
Waimea Bay

A high surf warning is in effect for most north and west facing shores across the state, with waves in some areas expected to reach 50 feet.

Ocean Safety says lifeguards made more than 2,200 preventative actions on the Oahu's North shore Wednesday.

And though the Eddie would not go, the people would.

Waimea Bay

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

