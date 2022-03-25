 Skip to main content
Masks are here to stay for some Hawaii businesses even as state mandate ends

  • Updated
  • 0
Mask mandate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you want to visit the Arcadia Retirement Residence you must still sanitize your hands, check your temperature and most importantly ... wear a mask.

And while COVID restrictions are ending for the state, it will remain an integral part of the company's strategy.

"This might be a way of life for us for some time in the future," said Suzie Schulberg, president and CEO of the Arcadia Family of Cos. "We might see another surge come within the next couple of months. We don't know when it's going to happen, but the mask is something that can help us to keep the transmission at bay."

With the virus surging elsewhere in the world, Arcadia said it won't take any chances with the more than 900 kupuna it serves every day.

"We've got young kids coming in now to visit their grandparents. We have families coming in," she added. "We have to continue to be vigilant and the best way that we can do that is the mask. It is the least intrusive and it's the least impactful on our economy."

For the Institute for Human Services, masks are also here to stay.

"I'm so happy we're lifting COVID restrictions for the state of Hawaii, but for IHS for indoors we're gonna keep the masks on," said Leina Ijacic, chief administrative officer at the Institute for Human Services. "And it's only because we have a very vulnerable population. We have a lot of kupuna, a lot of kids who have not been vaccinated, and we want to make sure they're safe." 

It's keeping a quarantine site for those positive or suspected of having COVID-19 as isolation hotels close. Vaccinations will still be required for clients and staff.

A recent survey by the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii showed 30% of businesses plan to enforce mask wearing for employees and 22% said they'll do so for customers even after the mandate expires tonight.

The state still recommends using masks indoors at schools, hospitals and health care facilities, as well as shelters, prisons and other places of congregate living.

Private businesses do have a right to set their own policies and refuse service to those who don't follow them.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

