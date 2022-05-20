Mask Mandates Don't Work Doctors Argue

SAN FRANCISCO-- There is no scientific study that show mask mandates for a populace, let alone school children, effect the spread of COVID-19. That's the position of several doctors out of UC San Francisco medical center.
The doctors argue that studies referenced by the CDC are flawed, in a recent op-ed entitled "Four COVID experts say it’s time to accept reality: Vaccines work, mask mandates don't."
The authors do, however, advocate for individual masking for personal protection.
"We should no longer be requiring young, healthy people or a population at large to be masking to protect others, when this one way masking option is available," Dr. Jeanne Noble, the Director of COVID response at UC San Francisco, said.
Dr. Noble says use of a K95 mask works when treating patients, "And we get very close to our patients without fear that we are going to contract the illness because of the power of our one way masking."
There is no disagreement that those most at risk from COVID-19 should employ one way masking as an effective tool.
Dr. Monica Gandhi is an infectious disease expert who in April 2020 wrote in favor of universal masking. 2 year later she has now changed her position.
"There's never been a study that bringing back mask mandates for the youngest population which are actually those least at risk for this particular infection COVID 19, that that changes anything," Dr. Gandhi told KITV, "So I think its becoming a reflexive process by which public health officials think when cases go up, if they put mask mandates up, they can get them to go down. But we now at this point have too much data that shows, it's not linked to mask mandates."
Studies that both the CDC and Hawaii Department of Health have, in order to justify universal masking, compared districts with masking to districts without.
"And the common flaw with all of their studies is that they did not control for vaccination rates," Dr. Noble observed, "So there's a now somewhat infamous Arizona study where they looked at two different counties and concluded at schools that masked, outbreaks were lessened, they didn't control for the very significant confounder that there were more vaccinations in the schools that also had mask mandates."
In their op-ed, the UCSF physicians wrote there have only been two existing randomized control trails on masking.
"One was in Denmark, and that was a negative study meaning it did not show community masking reduced transmission of COVID," Dr. Noble told KITV.
And the benefits of masking in a second control trial study out of Bangladesh?
"It was only for people over 50. And no benefit for cloth masks at all," she added.
Dr. Gandhi says those with good intentions may inadvertently be creating conditions for adverse outcomes.
"Putting fear onto children. As if they are responsible in a way for society's infections," Dr. Gandhi said.
"They are at the very lowest risk of any serious health outcome from COVID. They are paying the highest burden from the mask for the very lowest benefit," Dr. Noble concluded.