Marshall Islands face first COVID outbreak, here's how Hawaii can help

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After remaining nearly COVID-free during the pandemic, the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation with a population of about 60,000, is now facing its first major outbreak.
Before the current surge, the country reported just 60 cases over the past two and a half years.
Now, more than 6,000 people have tested positive, with more than 1,100 cases in just the past 24-hours.
O'ahu resident Nikki Landry has family in the country's capital, Majuro, hit hardest by the surge.
"There is a large Marshallese population here on O'ahu," said Landry. "We've noticed that many of them have been at the post office the last week or two mailing off packages and that can get expensive so, if you have a marshallese friend or family that lives here, we'd ask that you help them cover shipping costs, or ask what you could donate to them to ship to their family."
Landry's been shipping supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, children's tylonal, and at home COVID tests to the Marshall Islands.
She encourages others to do the same.
The country's secretary of health and human services, Jack Niedenthal, has been posting updates on Facebook, including daily case counts, and where to send donations.
In Hawaii, drop-off donations are being accepted at the Mililani Baptist Church, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.