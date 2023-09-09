Market Sounding Complete In Proposed New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Officials have completed the market sounding process, an important assessment in planning the proposed New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
“With the market sounding, our team has a much more direct and clear path forward on the issues that we need to resolve and smooth out the benefits that we anticipated,” said Chris Kinimaka, Public Works Administrator for the State of Hawaii during an interview with Good Morning Hawaii. “It is an important milestone for us to not only start the partnering process, but to really understand if our expectations and our goals are realistic.”
“The biggest thing that we had was really understanding the market for competitiveness and that was that, you know, there are a lot of contractors that can build a stadium, a lot of financers out there that would help support bringing private financing and developers that specialize in real estate, especially community redevelopment.”
Despite multiple options on financing, building, and redevelopment partners, Kinimaka said that their study also showed that the number of stadium operators wasn’t nearly as abundant.
As for the overall findings of the market sounding, nothing suggested that existing timelines couldn’t be met.
“We also feel better about moving forward with the request for proposals process next year. With the procurement moving more smoothly and with our continued due diligence on other areas, like environment, and even the infrastructure, we do hope to stay on schedule for our 2028 start.”