Market Sounding Complete In Proposed New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

NASED Rendering

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Officials have completed the market sounding process, an important assessment in planning the proposed New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. 

“With the market sounding, our team has a much more direct and clear path forward on the issues that we need to resolve and smooth out the benefits that we anticipated,” said Chris Kinimaka, Public Works Administrator for the State of Hawaii during an interview with Good Morning Hawaii.  “It is an important milestone for us to not only start the partnering process, but to really understand if our expectations and our goals are realistic.”

