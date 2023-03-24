Marcus Mariota helps donate $50,000 to Campbell High School

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) - Campbell High School has something big to celebrate.
Marcus Mariota, a home-grown quarterback now with the Philadelphia Eagles, partnered with First Hawaiian Bank to donate $50,000 to the Ewa Beach school for its Title IX efforts in girls' athletics.
In recent years, the girls sports teams at Campbell have struggled with unfair conditions, such as fewer and older resources, equipment, and facilities than those of the boys' athletic programs–including a lack of private locker rooms.
The money comes to boost those resources, and will help fund travel, meal, uniform, and other costs for those programs. Mariota said this effort aligns with his goals to give back to the youth of his home state.
"If we're able to give them the opportunity to live out their dreams, that's what makes me proud, that's what makes me feel good inside, and that's the reason why I do it,” he said.
These young athletes say they're thrilled to feel this support from their community.
"It's definitely an eye opener, because I feel like a lot of girls don't get support…but now that we're feeling more empowered, it's a real big deal for us," says Aliyah Bantolina, a junior year basketball player at Campbell.
Mariota celebrated with Campbell students today with a special lunch, followed by a spirited assembly. This donation marks the first of First Hawaiian Bank's efforts to donate a total of $1.6 million to local communities here in Hawaii.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.