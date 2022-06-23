Mapunapuna businesses get the boot, including Henry Loui's Restaurant, to make way for Home Depot

But without enough time to find new locations, many operators say they're devastated.
"This is my baby. It's like I'm losing a baby," said Varouj Artinjian, owner of Mary's Mediterranean Kitchen. "This is my life. It's going to be very hard when I'm closing the doors. It's going to be very hard. Inside I'm crying -- my heart is crying already."
Artinjian says his family's livelihood's on the line. Five family members work at the restaurant he built from the ground up 12 years ago.
"They're taking my 12-year business away from me," he added. "That's the only place that we make our money and put food on the table for my family."
Longtime customers are also grieving the loss. It's a place where Clara Masaki regularly meets up with friends.
"I feel really sad because there's so many vendors here and it's just so sad to lose all of them," she said. "Where we gonna eat? Especially in this area -- Mapunapuna area -- we don't have too many places to eat."
And workers take their lunch breaks there.
"This is pretty much their whole livelihood, and it will be hard for them to relocate once everything gets shut down," said customer Caleb Ingram. "It's kind of sad seeing cause Home Depot already has multiple locations in Hawaii so them coming and taking another locations while all these people are trying to make a living will affect a lot of people and their businesses."
And it's more than just businesses that are being lost.
"Like Cheers, everybody knows everybody," Andrade said. "I'm gonna miss my friends."
