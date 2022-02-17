Many women leaving the workforce to become entrepreneurs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kristi Porlas was working for a medical facility for almost 10 years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
That's when the mother of four found herself struggling with childcare as schools shut down.
After much deliberating, she quit her job, got certified to handle food and decided to start 'Ono Berries -- a made-to-order retail operation she runs out of her home kitchen.
"This is a talent that I didn't know I had. I feel like the pandemic brought out a lot of hidden talents in people," she said. "But what really drove me to not go back was, you know, my family and my children needed me. I didn't really have a choice."
She now works seven days a week and over the past weekend dipped more than 12-hundred strawberries for a pop-up and collaboration with a local bakery.
"I finally get to stay home with one but honestly, it's like the best feeling in the world because yes, I'm able to spend time with my family and be there but I'm also able to support myself and support our family financially," Porlas added.
Just five months ago, Hawaii had the highest rate in the nation of people quitting their jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Meanwhile, first time entrepreneurship rates are at an all time high in islands -- with one in every 250 people starting a new business, according to Hawaii Pacific University.
"As we know, also, crisis is opportunity, and people are taking advantage of this," said Gerard Dericks, director for the HPU Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Education.
Millions of women have left the workforce since the start of the pandemic. And many aren't planning on going back any time soon.
For Kawai Silulu, the pandemic shifted her priorities and empowered her to take a risk.
She left her airline job after eight years and turned her sewing hobby into a full-time job in 2021.
"It's always been, you know ... in the back of my mind to start my own little business, just because I love to design and I'm big on gifts and talents that we all have," she said.
Along with her teenage daughter -- she started making headbands for front-line workers and now sells them and other accessories online.
"It was pretty scary," Silulu said. "It was a big decision that we had to make, but I have a teenage daughter and she's going to be graduating next year and I thought ... I want to be a little bit more present in this time before she heads off and you know starts her own life."
Silulu -- like many other women who've chosen to leave the workforce -- reminds herself you can always make money, but you can never buy back time.