Many swarm the Kawaiahao Church to celebrate the life of Danny Kaleikini

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The constant rain in Honolulu did not stop the many people who flooded the Kawaiahao Church this morning to celebrate the life of the “ambassador of Aloha”, Danny Kaniela Kaleikini.
"We've been planning this for quite some time and there’s been lots of emotion going through the photos and reminiscing on my grandfather. As of right now, the idea was to bring people together the way he would want. We're all jamming inside and we're all wearing colorful colors to really showcase his legacy,” said Nicholas Kaleikini, Danny’s grandson.
Nicholas said he encouraged all guests to wear Aloha shirts and colorful clothing instead of the traditional black, funeral attire.
Danny Kalekini died early morning on January 6th at Saint Francis Hospice.
He was 85 years old.
Kalekini is known to be a legendary entertainer in the islands known for his long-standing residency at the Kahala Hilton and the opening act for Paul Anka at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
"He’s a legend. There will never ever be another Danny Kalekini ever. I’m just filled with so much emotion and happiness and I know that Danny is here and overjoyed with all the love and aloha. This is exactly how he would’ve wanted to celebrate his life with all his favorite songs and hulas,” said Cathy Foy, life-long friend of Danny.
Kaleikini won dozens of awards during his career including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. His close friends say he was a proud member of the Kawaiahao church – where his celebration of life took place.
“The term “aloha kekahi i kekahi”, love one another came from church. He’d always add that to every word he’d sing or speak. That is his foundation,” said Brickwood Galuteria, life-long friend of Danny.
Several political leaders shared their own memories of Kaleikini during the program including Governor Green, Former Governor John Waihee and Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Family members said his legacy will remain forever in Hawaii.