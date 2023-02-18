 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Many swarm the Kawaiahao Church to celebrate the life of Danny Kaleikini

  • Updated
  • 0
danny

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The constant rain in Honolulu did not stop the many people who flooded the Kawaiahao Church this morning to celebrate the life of the “ambassador of Aloha”, Danny Kaniela Kaleikini.

"We've been planning this for quite some time and there’s been lots of emotion going through the photos and reminiscing on my grandfather. As of right now, the idea was to bring people together the way he would want. We're all jamming inside and we're all wearing colorful colors to really showcase his legacy,” said Nicholas Kaleikini, Danny’s grandson.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred