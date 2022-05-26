Many parents recommend goat milk as alternative to formula

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hera Guillermo says she used goat milk instead of formula when she realized she wasn’t producing enough breast milk. She says her family has used this method for years.
“The first goat we got was for my youngest brother. My mom wasn’t producing enough of her milk and tried formula but he had an allergy to it so my mom got a lactating goat. My baby brother Eric was supplemented with that and he did very well with no allergies,” said Guillermo.
Amidst the baby formula shortage, many goat farmers in Hawaii are urging parents to turn to goat milk instead of giving their infants and babies cow milk.
“Goat milk is a great addition to any infant’s diet. Check with your new pediatrician and your nutritionist and you’ll find it’s a great addition to get us through this difficult time,” said Alicia Lawrence, owner of Lawrence Lovestock.
Lactation experts say goat milk is an option but only when and if a doctor recommends it. They say moms need to talk to a pediatrician first before putting a baby on goat milk alternatives.
“For toddlers over a year old, goat milk is not a problem, it has a lot of nutritional benefits. However, it’s not the current recommendation for babies. That is the only exception. If you haven’t had a discussion with a doctor, steer clear of it,” said Sunny Chen, executive director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii.
Many experts are urging mothers to talk to their pediatricians. They say depending on allergies and other health issues, they are several alternatives – even temporarily.