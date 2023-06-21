Many mothers going without prenatal care in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Katie Achonu is grateful to be alive -- and with her newborn baby by her side.
Seven months into her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure and preeclampsia -- life-threatening conditions for both mother and baby.
To make matters worse, doctors found out her baby had an unusually fast heartbeat that could lead to heart failure and stillbirth.
"She could've died," Achonu said. "It was scary. It was scary for the both of us."
Many pregnant women across the islands aren't getting critical pre-natal care services and they're ending up here at Kapiolani Medical Center with complications or worse.
"I could've lost both of them," said new grandmother Sherrille Mason. "They both could've passed away."
Katie moved to Hawaii earlier this year and says she waited weeks to get a doctor's appointment and worried she was running out of time.
"I didn't get to see a doctor for a whole month," Achonu added. "I'm like, 'I'm due July 1' so it was bad but I was just thankful I was able to get in here and they were able to catch that."
And that's not uncommon.
With a shortage of doctors and many women living in rural parts of the islands or just not seeking out services, Hawaii is now the worst state for adequate prenatal care, according to America's Health Rankings.
The groups at highest risk include Native Hawaiians, Samoans and other Pacific Islanders.
"We have patients that are flying over from Chuuk and the Marshall Islands when they're 36 weeks," said Dr. Men-Jean Lee, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Kapiolani Medical Center. "And by the time we see them, and we do our ultrasound or we do take the mom's blood pressure, yeah, they're already really sick. And it's just too late for us to try to make things better."
Fortunately for Katie and her newborn Baby Zaniyah, they got the care they needed just in time.
"I am beyond thankful," said new father Roy Williams. "Not only did she go through but just for our baby the things that she went through that was just a lot of different things in a row that she had to overcome and she's still doing it so definitely a miracle, absolutely."