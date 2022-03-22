Many Hawaii offices still empty as employees continue working from home

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Northwest Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
At 741 PM HST, Doppler radar indicated several strong thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms
were located in the Kauai Channel moving towards the west-southwest
at 25 knots.
Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy EK, Kilauea Lighthouse, Kikiaola
Harbor, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO and Kukuiula Harbor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher
waves...and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mike Hamasu starts his workday at the crack of dawn, pulling news articles for his brokerage team to read first thing in the morning.
He works on projects lists and quarterly reports from his Aina Haina home -- a routine he's had since the start of the pandemic.
"We've gotten used to it. We're familiar with, you know, the daily schedule, we're skipping the commute from work, we no longer have to wear long pants to work," he said. "We don't even have to comb our hair to go to work now."
Hamasu's among the estimated 150,000 Hawaii employees still working from home even as COVID-19 restrictions are ending.
That's down by about 50,000 from earlier in the pandemic, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
"Inflation is a big issue. Like right now I mean, I maybe drive into work once a week, you know I can fill up once a month you know not having to deal with having to refill every time I come back and forth," Hamasu said. "You know my dry cleaning bill is down, my new clothing bill is down because I don't have to buy those things anymore."
Over the past few months, office vacancy rates have risen. And according to Colliers that's expected to continue.
"It's pretty clear that people do want the flexibility in life moving forward," said Brandon Bera, who leads the office division at Colliers Hawaii. "There's still hope that with the lifting of the mask mandate, is that going to be the driver for people starting to get into the office again?"
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.