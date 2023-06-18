Manoa Falls Trail Closure

Weather Anchor
Manoa Falls Trail closed June 26th through July 1st
HONOLULU (KITV4) If you're planning to hike the Manoa Falls trail, be aware that it will be temporarily closed during the last week of June.
Beginning on Monday, June 26th, the trail will close for five days for maintenance and repairs. Heavy foot traffic and the wet climate cause uneven conditions and contribute to erosion.
The work will include trail hardening and run-off management to mitigate erosion.
Manoa Falls sees an average of 200-thousand visitors every year. The trail is expected to reopen July 1st.
Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.
