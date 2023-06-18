 Skip to main content
Manoa Falls Trail Closure

Manoa Falls Trail closed June 26th through July 1st

HONOLULU (KITV4) If you're planning to hike the Manoa Falls trail, be aware that it will be temporarily closed during the last week of June.

Beginning on Monday, June 26th, the trail will close for five days for maintenance and repairs. Heavy foot traffic and the wet climate cause uneven conditions and contribute to erosion.

Manoa Falls Trail

An error occurred