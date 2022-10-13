Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken.
"It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys Autowerks in Kailua. "He has manapua, pork hash, hot dog in the bun, he has everything. He's even got ice cream so it's very special."
It's a blast from the past that you can still find in certain neighborhoods across Oahu. Even as times changed, manapua man Colin Wong's a familiar face and constant provider for hundreds of people in Waimanalo.
He continues to do so because "they need us every day -- the workers, the people, and the older people they need us to be there. Besides convenience, some of them really don't have cars. So when they need us we just drive to them, I feel really happy that we can help and of course make money at the same time."
In a world of constant change, longtime customers who have become like family appreciate the little things that have remained the same.
"It's that 'ohana thing in Hawaii. You know people depend on you and you show up," Berrien added. "It's a lot of heart and a lot of love."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.