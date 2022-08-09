Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM HST Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A man with a machete was arrested under suspicion of terroristic threatening.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car.
The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps from an anonymous submission to KITV.
The anonymous submission to KITV filmed from above shows the man with the machete being hit by a black car across from Chinatown Cultural Plaza. The video is timestamped just before 10pm. The black car then backs up onto the sidewalk.
The action took place in front of a nearby apartment building.
In a video timestamped several minutes later, the man places the machete in a basket of cloths and covers it up. He then kicks at bushes and verbally insults a group of people, and threatens them. He singles out someone he identifies as security.
At the end of the clip, the black car can be seen again.
In a third clip with the latest time stamp, the black car is parked and a group pursues the man, now without hat or machete. In the group is a security guard in fluorescent who can be seen later kicking the man, as the group takes turns assaulting him, before the man runs away.
By 10:20pm more than a half dozen police cars lined Beretania, recovering items from the scene, including the basket of cloths and other items left strewn out on the side walk.
The security guard in fluorescent (seen earlier) is on the scene moving freely within the sectioned off area with HPD, and picks up a pair of flip flops. Press and others were told to stay back approximately 15 yards on the sidewalk.
KITV tried to confirm the sequence of events with HPD's criminal investigation division but an officer said, "No comment." KITV also inquired with HPD as to why the security guard in fluorescent was handling items at the investigation scene.
KITV has also requested details on the Black SUV or Jeep that seems to appear in each video. HPD has yet to respond at the time of writing.