Man killed in Kea‘au traffic collision identified

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
BIG ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police have identified the man killed following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Kea'au on Monday, December 20, 2021.
He was identified as 28-year-old Patrick G. Enos Jr. of Hilo who died after the collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street.
The incident occurred around 1:57 AM and it is reported that Enos Jr. was driving a 2004 Chevy Malibu when he ran a red light at the Kipimana Street intersection and struck a 2012 Dodge Ram crossing Kipimana.
Due to the speed, the Chevy Malibu rolled over several times before stopping at the shoulder. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured, however, the 27-year-old female passenger was transported to Hilo Medical Center with minor injuries.
It is reported that speed and not wearing a seatbelt were the cause of death in this incident. Investigators are awaiting the autopsy report, along with alcohol, and drug testing results to determine other causes of the crash.