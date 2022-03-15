Man killed in Hawaii Loa Ridge home remembered by family

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of 73-year-old Gary Ruby, who was found dead last week in his Hawaii Loa Ridge home, shared how they want him to be remembered.
Maia Ruby-Clemmons said her uncle had a love of theatre, and a kind and caring personality.
"He was quiet and he was a private person," Ruby-Clemmons explained. "But when you knew him, he was warm, he was caring, he'd make you feel like you were the center of the world."
The youngest of two boys, Ruby moved to O'ahu in the 70's, then briefly moved to California, before returning to Honolulu.
A trained lawyer, his family said he worked as a paralegal before retiring about ten years ago.
In 2020, he bought his dream home.
Ruby-Clemmons said her uncle always remembered birthdays and special occasions, which is why it was especially strange that he didn't reach out on his brother Lorne's birthday on February 22nd, or respond back on his own birthday, four days later.
That's when they alerted the police, before the tragic events unfolded.
"What we knew about the suspect, was that my uncle had written his friend Doug in Montreal, and told him that he had met a person who was going to come visit in February, and he was very much looking forward to seeing him," explained Ruby-Clemmons. "So we knew of Juan, but not much more than a visit was supposed to be happening. I didn't hear anything about live in boyfriend."
Ruby's family also addressed allegations from the suspect about Ruby being HIV positive, which they don't believe to be true.
Ruby-Clemmons said if she's learned anything from the tragedy, is the importance of checking in with your loved ones, and in return, letting loved ones know who you're with and where you're going, for your own protection.