Man fatally beaten in apparent landlord-tenant altercation in Honolulu

A physical altercation results in the death of man on Sheridan Street in Honolulu on Sunday.
Deena Thoemmes (LT HPD Homicide) reported Sun. evening:
"This afternoon at approximately 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a defib type call, and upon their arrival observed the victim, a 64 year old male laying on the sidewalk in front of 620 Sheridan Street. The male was bleeding profusely, EMS arrived and transported him to the Queens Medical Center in critical condition where his condition deteriorated and the pronouncement of his death was made."
Thoemmes added, "Through investigation it's been determined that a male suspect, described as an African American male in his thirties, approximately 5'8" to 6'0" feet tall, with muscular build wearing no shirt and sweatpants was seen assaulting him and then fled in a black sedan, described as a four door Nissan sedan, at this point everything else is under investigation."
Regarding the history between the two, Thoemmes said, "What we were told was the male was evicting a tenant from this apartment building - the victim was evicting somebody from the unit, but I don't know yet more about the relationship - whether he was the one being evicted, if it was his friend, we're still determining that at this point."
As of 7:00 p.m. Sunday, the suspect was still outstanding, and the vehicle was still outstanding. The suspects name was not available, just the description.
The victim was reportedly bleeding profusely from his head, it looked like a physical altercation, probably physical force used. Thoemmes added, "I can not say if any other weapon was used at this point."
The vehicle was described at fleeing west on Kapiolani.
As far as the identity of the suspect, Thoemmes said, "We have some names, but he has not been positively identified."
LT Thoemmes closed by saying, "This is not a random act, apparently the suspect knows the victim based on what we know so far, but I'm not going to release any more about that relationship."
