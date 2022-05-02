 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to arrive
over the next couple of days.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Man arrested for assault against a police officer

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD car

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A man was arrested at a Keeaumoku apartment after punching a police officer in the face. 

Hawaii police had been called to the residence Monday morning after reports of a man under the influence of drugs. 

When police talked with the suspect, he punched an officer in the face, causing multiple fractures. A second officer was injured after falling against a table. Both officers required medical treatment.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree assault on law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

He remains in police custody at this time.

