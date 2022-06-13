 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Makiki residents demand greater safety measures amid slew of car crashes

  • Updated
  • 0
Makiki intersection

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A car crash at the intersection of Poki and Dominis Streets in Makiki Monday was the latest accident in an ongoing trend of similar incidents, area residents said. 

Anthony Ferro, who lives in the Punahou Manor apartment complex adjacent to the intersection, noticed drivers often speed down Dominis Street after turning off of Punahou Street. 

"A stop sign would really help...or a roundabout or speed bump or something because people just drive way too fast," Ferro said, adding crashes happen, "usually at least like once a month."

But a traffic study from the city Dept. of Transportation Services indicated speeding is not an issue in the area as residents claim, and most of the crashes happen because drivers are running through stop signs. 

"Residents email me, call me, and let me know all the time, they want to see this taken cared of," Makiki neighborhood board chair Ian Ross said. 

"I just hope that something will be done. A lot of people are really concerned about the intersection," resident Michelle Condry said. "We're grateful for the visibility that it's gotten but we hope that we build on this momentum to see some action."

 In a statement to KITV4, DTS reported it "will continue to work with the neighborhood board and residents to refine and improve the design of the Dominis and Poki intersection."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK