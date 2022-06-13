Makiki residents demand greater safety measures amid slew of car crashes

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A car crash at the intersection of Poki and Dominis Streets in Makiki Monday was the latest accident in an ongoing trend of similar incidents, area residents said.
Anthony Ferro, who lives in the Punahou Manor apartment complex adjacent to the intersection, noticed drivers often speed down Dominis Street after turning off of Punahou Street.
"A stop sign would really help...or a roundabout or speed bump or something because people just drive way too fast," Ferro said, adding crashes happen, "usually at least like once a month."
But a traffic study from the city Dept. of Transportation Services indicated speeding is not an issue in the area as residents claim, and most of the crashes happen because drivers are running through stop signs.
"Residents email me, call me, and let me know all the time, they want to see this taken cared of," Makiki neighborhood board chair Ian Ross said.
"I just hope that something will be done. A lot of people are really concerned about the intersection," resident Michelle Condry said. "We're grateful for the visibility that it's gotten but we hope that we build on this momentum to see some action."
In a statement to KITV4, DTS reported it "will continue to work with the neighborhood board and residents to refine and improve the design of the Dominis and Poki intersection."