Makaha residents on high alert after murder on street; teen in custody

Honolulu Police arrested a 19-year-old man for second-degree murder in connection to the beating death of a relative Tuesday night in the streets of Makaha.
"Right out on the street under the lights and all of that it's just ... it's terrifying. It really is," said Makaha resident Cheryl Cor-Vey, who's lived in the area for more than 20 years. "You don't know who or when or where it's going to happen. So you always have to be just kind of on the lookout."
The incident happened in the middle of the roadway near Upena Street. A nearby resident said the woman's bloodied body was right in front of the bus stop on Farrington Highway.
When officers arrived, she was unconscious. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
"The victim and the suspect were arguing before the suspect physically assaulted her causing her to sustain fatal injuries," Deena Thoemmes, a lieutenant with the Honolulu Police Department's homicide division.
To many local residents West Oahu's known as the "Wild Wild West," with some claiming it's become lawless.
"It's very disturbing. You know, those kinds of things should not happen in any community." says Cheryl Cor-Vey, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years. She said the stressors of the pandemic have changed the neighborhood for the worse.
"It's all contributing to the meltdowns," she said. "We're hearing a little bit more sirens, a lot more homeless people are out here now. And unfortunately with that, the drugs and stuff and I think that has a lot to do with it. People are stressed, you know, uptight right now and stuff."
Still, residents are hoping law enforcement can get things under control soon.
"We're very fortunate in Hawaii that we don't see that stuff like they do on the East coast or the West coast," said a nearby resident named Phil, who saw the woman's body lying on the street. "You know, I mean, we still have a little bit of aloha on this island."
Officers arrested the suspect near the murder scene. Police say he had injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Other than a juvenile record, this is the first offense the teen has had in the adult justice system.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.