Makaha cat owner faced with $12,000 vet bill after cat's back legs shot

  • Updated
  • 0
image

A pet cat is fighting for its life tonight after being shot earlier this week in Makaha.

MAKAHA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A cat's back legs were shattered after an unknown suspect shot it a few nights ago in Makaha.

The cat, “Miss Bobbi” was about to euthanized because the owner said he could not afford the $12,000 vet bill. Volunteers at “Rescue Kitties of Hawaii” are now fundraising to save the cat’s life.

HPD opens animal cruelty case after dog found shot in Waialua

