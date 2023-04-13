Makaha cat owner faced with $12,000 vet bill after cat's back legs shot at

MAKAHA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A cat's back legs were shattered after an unknown suspect shot it a few nights ago in Makaha.
The cat, “Miss Bobbi” was about to euthanized because the owner said he could not afford the $12,000 vet bill. Volunteers at “Rescue Kitties of Hawaii” are now fundraising to save the cat’s life.
The volunteers said cat shootings and animal cruelty are serious issues island wide.
"I heard her vocalizing. I think she heard my truck pull in and that’s usually when she comes up. She kept crying until I was able to locate her. She was using her front longs backwards. She couldn’t use her back legs at all. Wherever she got shot, she crawled all the way back to the house," said James ‘Bobbi’ Jones, the cat’s owner.
Jones added his cat is an important member in the neighborhood because it took care of their rat problem.
“Many of the animals you see outside, have owners waiting for them,” said Jones.
Rescue Kitties of Hawaii has taken ownership of injured the cat. “Miss Bobbi” is currently at VCA Pearl City.
The organization focuses mainly on critical cases for animals that need urgent medical care. They treat and save between 30 and 50 injured animals monthly.
"I think people hate cats and they want to get rid of them. They’re taking into their own hands but they’re doing it the wrong way. People love to poison cats here on Oahu and that’s the one issue we probably deal with the most,” said Bret Thompsett, volunteer at Rescue Kitties of Hawaii.
In addition to abuse, animal cruelty includes neglect. Experts say not fixing your pets and letting them roam outdoors contributes to the problem. Rescue kitties of Hawaii will typically spay/neuter up to 100 cats and dogs in month.
"The cat overpopulation is because people aren’t fixing their animals so fix your animals. Have them microchipped and if you can keep them indoors, please do it. The bad people are outside," said Thompsett.
Animal cruelty is a class C felony in Hawaii which can lead to fines and even jail time.
Owner James Jones has filed a police report with the Honolulu Police Dept.
For access to the GoFundme to help “Miss Bobbi”, click here.