Mahinui residents fight potential new care facility

KANEOHE, Oahu (KITV4) - A new care facility may be coming to a small residential area in Kaneohe, and those already living in the community are not happy.
The Department of Planning and Permitting has approved a permit for a new senior care facility, and at a conference here today, residents of the area said they are worried about a major disruption to their close-knit community.
Although these residents are not against having a home for seniors nearby, they say they wish developers would have had discussions with them ahead of time. They have now issued three appeals to the zoning board–which they feel have been ignored.
”That will force us to consider the option of going to circuit court for injunctive relief, and that just doesn’t seem right if DPP on the initial end isn’t following its own rules,” said Rosanne Goo, a Mahinui resident.
Currently, the Mahinui community's biggest concern is that the twenty-four-unit facility would take as much space as a monster home, a type of home that many local residents believe destroys the character of Oahu’s neighborhoods.
”This really does change the fabric of the neighborhood,” said Dana Villanova, another resident. “The average home size is barely 2,000 square feet, and they want to wedge a 12,000 square feet facility in the middle of this tiny little neighborhood.”
KITV4 reached out to Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, Director of the DPP, who said the project complies with Land Use Ordinance standards, and that monster home standards do not apply to group living facilities.
The Kaneohe Neighborhood Board says they will continue to oppose this development–they meet with the Zoning Board on Thursday to officially begin their appeal process, which is set for hearings in July and August.
