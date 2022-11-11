...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center.
Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
There will be over 400 vendors at the Ala Moana's Level 3 'Ewa Wing next to T-Mobile. The festival will feature thousands of products including fashion, books, handmade crafts, jewelry, and more. You can enjoy live performances by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning artists Hoku Zuttermeister, Kawika Kahiapo, Keilana and more.
The festival will also feature top celebrity chefs from local restaurants like Chef Randy Bangloy from Eating House 1849, Hawaiian Airlines featured chef Jason Yamaguchi from Mugen Waikiki, Chef Isaiah Badua from Roy’s Hawaii Kai and more to demonstrate their favorite island recipes for audiences.