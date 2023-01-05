Macy's closing at Windward Mall

Nina Ki has been shopping at Macy's in Windward Mall since she was young -- now taking her baby there to buy toys.
She says it's her one-stop shop.
"It's kind of like if you need anything from jewelry to a makeup to clothes -- this is what we came for. So I'm kind of sad to see it go," she said.
"My sister's wedding is this weekend. We wanted to go to Macy's cause it's like, oh, shoot, we got to grab nice pants. So that's the kind of things that I think we're gonna definitely miss."
Hawaii is losing another department store -- this time at Windward Mall. Macy's is closing its Kaneohe store location as part of a strategy to improve sales amid increasing competition.
But while the loss will be felt by Ki, she knows it's just a sign of the times.
"It's everything's moving online, right. Like that's the new fad," she added. "I'm an avid Amazon shopper. My husband hates all the boxes that I get but you know, that's the consequences of it, right? So I love how fast it comes, the efficiency, how easy it is but also now it's kind of like 'ah man, our Macy's is closing.'"
A Macy's spokesperson told KITV4, the national chain is repositioning its stores to better meet the needs of customers.
The company said: "The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy's Windward Center is grateful to have served our customers and the community during the past 41 years."
The closure will have wide-ranging impacts, according to the Retail Merchants of Hawaii.
"For the past few decades we've seen a lot of iconic stores closing whether it's department stores or single mom and pop type of stores. And it's really sad to see that because you know number one is a lot of local employees are losing their jobs," said Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii. "The other thing a lot of people don't realize a lot of local vendors are in these stores as well."
Macy's says it will provide severance benefits for its 70 employees and may consider them for positions at its other locations at Pearlridge Center, Ala Moana, Waikiki, Kahala and Kapolei.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
