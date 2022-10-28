 Skip to main content
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

  • Updated
Lunalilo Home

 By Diane Ako

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser.

Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.

