Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving By Diane Ako Oct 28, 2022

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser.Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day."It raises money to take care of the kupuna. Sometimes for operations. We're a nursing home. Funding isn't as strong from third parties," CEO Keola Dean explained.The deadline to order is Nov. 11 or until they're sold out.Tap here to learn more.

Diane Ako
News Anchor and Reporter
Diane is KITV4's weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter. She hosts the Aging Well series on Tuesday evenings at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. She is a mother, a cat owner, and a yogi.