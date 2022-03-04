Lt. Governor calling for Governor to end Hawaii's indoor mask mandate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii remains the only state left with an announced end to its statewide mask mandate.
That's despite new CDC recommendations that would list all 4 Hawaii counties as having a low risk of COVID-19 meaning masks are not considered necessary.
All 4 Hawaii counties have ended their own restrictions, but masks are statewide decision. Currently, the state's emergency order is set to expire March 25th. Gov. Ige has announced an end to the Safe Travels program on that date, but not the indoor mask mandate.
With cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates declining, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is calling for the governor to end the mask mandate.
"We got to get to the end of this, I'm hoping that we get off the mandate on or before the 25th," Green says.
Despite that, Gov. Ige hasn't budged, citing concerns over county restrictions being lifted: "Since the counties dropped all restrictions so we do anticipate as a result of that to see increasing virus activity," Ige says.
Because it's a statewide order, the governor has the final call. But some mayors are making it clear if were up to the local level, things would be different.
"If it was my decision I would have dropped it already, like I said we dropped our county regulations, our numbers have been in the green," says Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth.
But regardless of what happens with the mandate, some on Oahu say they'll mask up regardless.
"If you're going to go to a big crowd that a lot of people are not vaccinated I definitely would want to wear a mask then," says Richalle Patague, who was shopping at Ohana Hale Marketplace today.
Others are ready for a break. "It'll feel great, the mask kind of cuts my ears off already at this point so it'll be a great relief to take it off and not walk into a store and be like dang I forgot my mask," says John Alaipalelei from Wahiawa.
Either way, some are just hoping they will soon be able to make the decision for themselves.
"I think it's up to the individual if they still want to wear a mask go ahead and do it, and to the ones that don't that's great too," says Arlene Akiyama from Honolulu.
