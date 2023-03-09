Loved ones of teen killed in hit-and-run on Kapiolani Boulevard want justice ahead of memorial service

"He ran my daughter over," said Chevy Saniatan. "He could be driving now."
It was three weeks ago that Sara Yara was killed here by a hit-and-run driver. And the suspect has yet to be charged for the crime.
"He ran my daughter over," said Chevy Saniatan. "He could be driving now."
It was three weeks ago that Sara Yara was killed here by a hit-and-run driver. And the suspect has yet to be charged for the crime.
"How much more people have to die for you guys to understand there should be a law against things like that?," she said.
Saniatan is laying to rest on Friday her daughter Sara, but says she's outraged that Mitchel Miyashiro, accused of killing her, is still a free man.
"He has 164 traffic violations and 12 driving without a license so what makes you think he's going to stop now when he couldn't stop then? He could hurt somebody else," she added.
After turning himself in, Miyashiro was released while police continue to investigate. And it could be awhile until justice is served.
"We have a manslaughter case from 2019 that still hasn't gone to trial for various reasons," said Honolulu defense attorney Megan Kau. "And so even if someone is charged through the justice system, it's likely that things can take one or two or up to three years."
In the meantime, Sara's loved ones are struggling to find closure -- including her twin sister, Phoebe, who no longer walks to school. She was with her sister when tragedy struck.
"I'll tell her, 'Oh no, you can't walk to the gym anymore. I'll come and get you at school.' You know, that's how frightening it is," Saniatan said. "You know, not only my daughter, it could be somebody else's daughter or somebody else's child or somebody else's father or mother on the street. So how safe are we?"
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.